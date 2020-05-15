KHCPL offers faxing, printing services

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library now is offering faxing and printing services.
Here’s how it works:
- Go to https://bit.ly/2WulbyF to fill out the form or find the link to that form on the website. Go to KHCPL.org and click on “Remote Printing,” which is on the right, just below the catalog search box.
- As KHCPL does its part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the library is finding new ways to provide services safely to patrons while keeping staff safe. So, staff get patrons’ documents and/or fax conformation printouts to them via its Curbside Pickup service.
- Patrons need to submit the following information via the link for KHCPL to print documents:
- name
- phone number
- the link(s) to the document(s) or upload the document(s)
- KHCPL location where the patron wants to pick up the document(s)
- number of copies needed
- Patrons need to submit the following information via the link for KHCPL to fax documents:
- name
- phone number
- the link(s) to the document(s) or upload the document(s)
- name of agency that will receive the fax and that fax number
- KHCPL location where patrons want to pick up the document(s) and fax conformation(s)
- number of copies needed
“We know that people are struggling financially right now, and we’re trying to limit the amount of interaction with patrons. So we’ve temporarily waived faxing and printing costs. We’ll resume charging for the service when we reopen our facilities to the public,” said Lisa Fipps, director or marketing of KHCPL.
To stay abreast of KHCPL news and resources, follow KHCPL on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Questions can be directed to Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org or via social media.
###