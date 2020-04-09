KHCPL makes ear-savers for Community Howard with 3D printer

Although the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19, several employees have found ways to serve the community. One of those is Tommy Richter, technology and reference assistant, who is using KHCPL’s 3D printers to make surgical mask straps, commonly called ear-savers, for healthcare workers.

The healthcare worker wearing a mask simply loops the straps to the ear-saver, which not only keeps the straps from cutting into the person’s ears – since they’re wearing them all day, every day – but also forms a tighter seal over the worker’s mouth and nose because it pulls the mask straps back to improve fit.

Richter delivered the first 80 to Community Howard Regional Health this week.

“I feel like it’s doing my part in helping combat the virus,” Richter said.

It takes about two hours to make nine ear-savers. The cost is minimal, just the expense of the plastic filament and power to operate the 3D printers. He’s taught some of KHCPL’s 3D printing classes. In addition, when patrons submit projects to be printed, Richter helps print those.

“This is why we have these printers, to help patrons. So we might as well use them,” he said.

Community Howard Regional Health has partnered with KHCPL in a number of ways for many years, according to Lisa Fipps, KHCPL director of marketing, so they reached out to them first. Once they have supplied all they need, they will work to make some for other healthcare workers.

“Many thanks to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for this creative and generous donation of ‘ear-savers,’” said George Mast, manager of corporate communications at Community Howard Regional Health. “Wearing a mask all day can be uncomfortable, and we are grateful to be able to make these available to our caregivers. All of us at Community Howard offer our sincere appreciation to the library and others that have generously stepped forward to stand beside us in this fight.”