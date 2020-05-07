KHCPL has tax forms available for pickup

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is making the tax forms available to patrons at locations.

The forms will be on carts outside KHCPL Main, South, and Russiaville. Those who need a form can drive up and help themselves between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

KHCPL will not be receiving any additional forms, so they’re offered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. These are the forms that we currently have:

1040/1040 SR Instructions

1040/1040 SR forms

IT-40 Instructions with forms

Email Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org or contact KHCPL via social media with questions.