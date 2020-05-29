KHCPL extends access to Ancestry Library Edition

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has worked with Ancestry.com to continue to offer free access from anywhere to the Ancestry Library Edition database through June 30.

“One of KHCPL’s more popular databases has always been Ancestry Library Edition, but you could only access it from inside one of our KHCPL locations,” said Lisa Fipps, drector of marketing. “When COVID-19 restrictions caused libraries to close to the public temporarily so we could help keep everyone safe, Ancestry Library Edition worked with libraries to allow their patrons to access it from anywhere. We’re so appreciative of our vendor partners who have helped us find creative ways to meet patrons’ needs during this unprecedented time.”

The statistics show how much KHCPL patrons love being able to access Ancestry Library Edition from home.

In 2019, KHCPL averaged 2,118 Ancestry Library Edition searches per month. Ancestry Library Edition starting allowing online access in March. In March, KHCPL had 4,220 Ancestry Library Edition searches and 5,088 in April. So far in May, there have been 7,678 searches.

“Patron feedback has included everything from, ‘Hallelujah!’ to ‘Yippee!’ to a lot of thank yous,” Fipps said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Ancestry Library Edition is a division of Ancestry.com. It’s a research tool offering the most comprehensive genealogical information available online. The collection has information from more than 9,000 databases, including 4 billion names, and 200 billion images from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia. You can search public members’ family trees; birth, marriage, criminal, tax, obituary, death, cemetery, city directory, military, census, immigration, and last will and testament records; and message boards, maps, gazetteers, atlases, and church histories.

If you click on “Learning Center,” there are tips from experts, including tips on African American and Native American research, and finding your German ancestors, just to name a few.

Ready to get started? Simply go to https://bit.ly/3guxanT and enter your library card number.

Don’t have a library card? That’s not a problem. Now you can get one online! Just go to khcpl.org/ecard and fill out the NEW! GET A KHCPL LIBRARY CARD ONLINE form. You need to live in one of the following townships in Howard County: Center, Taylor, Howard, Clay, Ervin, Harrison, Honey Creek, or Monroe. KHCPL will then email you a library card and PIN number. The card will be good for 60 days. Before the 60 days is up, we invite you to drop by any KHCPL location to show your identification to keep the card active.