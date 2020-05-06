Due to COVID-19, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will be making the following changes to the May through July programs listed in the newsletter that recently went out in the mail.

• There will not be any in-person programs in May and June.

• KCPL will make as many programs virtual as possible.

• For programs such “take-and-make” crafts, supplies and instructions will be bundled and made available for pickup.

• For the programs slated for July, decisions will be made on a program-by-program basis.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• Virtual programs will be added in May, June, and July.

To stay abreast of all changes KHCPL has to make because of COVID-19 to programs and services, follow KHCPL on social media and under “Events” at KHCPL.org.

“We’re living in an unprecedented time,” said Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “While we are heartbroken we cannot offer the programs in the manner we had planned, our priority is the safety of our staff and stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the community. As we have since the virus reached our community, we will continue to be flexible and creative when it comes to finding ways to serve Kokomo and Howard County.”

Email Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org with questions or reach out on social media.