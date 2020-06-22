KHCPL Bookmobiles to resume public stops

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s bookmobiles, Adventure and Discovery, will resume scheduled public stops starting on Monday, June 22.

To protect everyone against the spread of COVID-19, there will be a few changes.

• Since the bookmobiles are smaller, confined spaces, KHCPL requests patrons wear masks. Bookmobile staff will be wearing masks, too.

• There will be hand sanitizer available for patrons and staff.

• Only one family or up to two patrons will be allowed in a bookmobile at a time. Patrons are asked to make their selections quickly.

• Patrons can select your materials ahead of time and place holds. KHCPL will have the items ready at a public stop, so the patron can just grab and go.

KHCPL is currently contacting daycares, assisted living facilities, and apartment complexes to get their permission to resume those stops. Follow KHCPL on social media to find out dates, times, and locations.

“Bookmobiles play a vital role in serving the community,” said Lisa Fipps, KHCPL director of marketing. “Not everyone has transportation to get to the library. Bookmobiles allow us to take the library to the community. We hated to temporarily stop bookmobile service, just as we had to temporarily close our facilities to the public, but we had to do what we could to keep everyone safe. We’re so glad we get to resume bookmobile service.”

The bookmobiles are part of KHCPL’s Outreach service, which also provides deliveries to homebound patrons. Contactless Homebound Delivery already has resumed.

Homebound serves individuals that find it difficult to visit a library branch due to poor mobility, physical disability, or lack of transportation. KHCPL also provides temporary service to individuals who are homebound due to an illness or injury. Deliveries are made by staff and volunteers on a monthly basis. Currently, the materials are left by the door. Materials available through this service include books, magazines, large print books, audiobooks CDs, and DVDs. To use this service, call 765-626-0856.

Bookmobiles’ public stop schedule for June and July:

• 2-2:30 p.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Community Howard Regional Health

• 2:30-3:15 p.m., Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Doud Drive

• 1:30-2 p.m., Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Fox Acres Apartments

• 1-1:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 25, and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Friendship Haven

• 3:45-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Greenacres & Crestview

• 12:30-1:15 p.m., Thursdays, June 25, and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Ivy Hills

• 9:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28: Jackson Morrow Park (near Park Road)

• 10:15-11 a.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Jefferson Manor

• 10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, June 25, and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Judson West

• 3-3:30 p.m., Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Kingston Square Apartments

• 11:15-11:45 a.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Literacy Coalition

• 4-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28: Madison & Berkley

• 4-4:30 p.m., Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Meadowbrook & Cranbrook

• 1:45-2:30 p.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Moors of Chippendale

• 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville

• 4-4:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 25, and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Oliene & McKibben

• 3-3:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 25, and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Pine Valley Apartments

• 4-4:45 p.m., Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28: Spice Run

• 4-4:30 p.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Sugar Mill Farms

• 1-1:30 p.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Terrace Tower

• 4-4:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 25, and July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Timber Valley

• 4-4:30 p.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Turtle Creek Apartments

• 1:45-2:30 p.m., Wednesdays, June 24, and July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: Villas at Waterford

• 2-2:30 p.m., Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28: Walker & Wickersham

• 3-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28: Wildwood & Mulberry

• 3-3:30 p.m., Mondays, June 22 and 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27: Windingbrook Apartments

• 2:45-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, June 23 and 30, and July 7, 14, 21, and 28: Windwood & Jeff

