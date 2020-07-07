KHCPL bookmobiles delivering free food

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s bookmobiles, Adventure and Discovery, are taking on a temporary new role: they’re delivering free food.

The United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties, in partnership with Fiat Chrysler, created meal bags for students in Howard County. The bags have six to eight meals in them, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Now that school is out for the summer, United Way and Fiat Chrysler needed a way to distribute the bags. That’s when KHCPL stepped up to help.

“KHCPL prides itself on partnering with others and serving Kokomo and Howard County,” said Lisa Fipps, KHCPL director of marketing. “Our bookmobiles already deliver books to the community. Why not food? There’s a limited supply of meal bags, so we’ll distribute them on a first-come, first-served basis at our public stops.”

To find out where the bookmobiles will be, visit: https://www.khcpl.org/bookmobile-schedule.

To protect everyone against the spread of COVID-19, guests are encouraged to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available, and only one family or up to two patrons will be allowed in a bookmobile at a time.