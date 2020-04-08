KHA continues steps to prevent spread of COVID – 19

Following Governor Holcomb’s executive order extending the state’s public health emergency an extra 30 days and, guidance provided by local and federal authorities, Kokomo Housing Authority is continuing to take steps in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Effective Monday, April 13, all KHA office services will be open by appointment only. This will include rent payments. Residents should continue to use the drop box for rent payments at Garden Square at 800 E. Hoffer St. and the accounting office at Civic Center Tower at 210 E. Taylor St. If rent is being paid by debit card, an appointment will need to be scheduled to help eliminate lines and unnecessary public interaction. To schedule an appointment with a member of the staff, call 765-459-3162.

Residents residing in KHA properties are asked to call 765-452-6641 for all emergency maintenance issues. All maintenance calls will be handled through the emergency on-call service and addressed as needed. Emergencies are identified as those conditions dangerous to life, health, or serious enough to cause damage to buildings and equipment.

Derick Steele, KHA CEO, said residents still can rely on services.

“The Housing Authority will continue to operate and do its part to help slow the spread of the virus. These measures are in place until further notice and will be continuously evaluated as circumstances change and guidance is provided,” Steele said.

The Housing Authority of the City of Kokomo offers affordable, safe, sanitary housing for low income and disadvantaged individuals and families. Properties throughout the city provide for various family sizes and individuals. The agency also administers the Housing Choice Voucher program which subsidizes rent payments to private landlords on behalf of eligible clients, allowing very low-income families to choose to lease or purchase safe, decent, and affordable privately-owned rental housing.