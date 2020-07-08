Key takeaways from Moore’s first State of the City

For the first time in more than a decade, a new mayor delivered Kokomo’s State of the City address.

Mayor Tyler Moore gave his first State of the City address last Wednesday since taking office at the beginning of the year. As Moore made clear throughout his speech in city hall, COVID-19 deeply has impacted the area, and he blamed the virus for shifting the plans he had for his administration when he first took office.

Moore spent the majority of his time at the podium reflecting on the virus’ impact, honoring those who have worked on the front lines serving the community during the pandemic, from city employees to healthcare workers and teachers. He also laid out some new details on what his administration will be working toward in the future. Here are some key takeaways from the State of the City address.

1. Championing FCA US

Moore pointed out that his administration began on a high note as FCA announced the move to convert Indiana Transmission Plant II to Kokomo Engine Plant (KEP) in March. That $400 million retooling of the idled Kokomo plant is expected to preserve 1,000 jobs, while adding 200 more.

“That brings FCA’s reinvestment in our community to more than $2 billion since 2009,” said Moore. “Future generations of Kokomo workers will be ensured of an opportunity to work hard to produce a quality product for a fair wage.”

2. New production during pandemic

During the pandemic, General Motors partnered with Ventec Life Systems to produce ventilators in a GM Kokomo facility. As part of that effort, more than 1,000 full-time and part-time workers filled positions within the plant to produce the ventilators, which were used across the country to save individuals suffering from COVID-19. With that work underway, Moore hoped to capitalize on it to diversify a local economy that is heavily dependent upon the automotive industry.

“What a testament this has been to the quality of the facilities GM had available and the incredible workforce the Kokomo area possessed,” said Moore. “Even Washington was impressed with what was being accomplished here with telling the world Kokomo was ‘a great place.’ We already knew that, so it was reassuring as a community to have the president acknowledge that. And with Ventec’s commitment to remain in Kokomo indefinitely, we now have another exciting opportunity to diversify our local economy within the medical manufacturing industry.”

3. Capitalizing

According to Moore, KEP and local ventilator production has provided further opportunity for Kokomo that needs to be capitalized on. The main initiative to do so, according to Moore, is the development of an industrial park near KEP through a partnership between the city and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.

Moore said that effort would be stepped up.

“I mentioned the need for this time and time again last year and now realize that it is time to get more aggressive in our plans. With FCA, GM, and Ventec buzzing with activity and continued investment, Kokomo has the opportunity to land potential suppliers in both industries as soon as we can market an available site,” he said.

The project had been underway prior to Moore taking office, with GKEDA working toward acquiring properties near the FCA plant for the project and also acquiring grants to fund research into the park’s plans.

4. Hotel conference center isn’t dead

Recently, news surfaced that the much-touted downtown hotel conference center project was on an “indefinite delay” due to COVID-19. Additionally, the future looked a bit murkier with another developer potentially being considered for the hotel conference center, which comes after multiple developers already have come and gone from the project. But, Moore reiterated that no one has stuck a knife in the project that began under Mayor Greg Goodnight.

“This project is not dead and has been very much a part of conversations with developers, the Alliance leadership, and automotive museum guys,” said Moore. “Yes, the project is on hold due to the current climate and the potential change in the overall footprint of the facilities, but this project is definitely still on the table. Stay tuned for more as things develop.”

5. Paths, parks, and trails

During his address, Moore laid out a few plans he had for the city of Kokomo’s paths and parks, as well as its trail systems.

According to Moore, over the next two or three years the city would work to install walking paths and sidewalks along Alto Road between Indian Heights and the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, along Berkley Road between Markland Avenue and Sycamore Street, along Center Road between Dixon Road and State Road 931, and along Goyer Road between Boulevard Street and Markland Avenue.

Additionally, he promised to work to continue expanding local trail extensions, putting an emphasis on the area southwest from the Markland Avenue trailhead. There also would be a new sidewalk project undertaken around Indiana University Kokomo, which will include a protected crosswalk on Washington Street connecting the Annex to the main campus of the local university.

“Having our city continue to be viewed as a walkable community needs a plan in place to allow our citizens in many of our other heavy residential areas to have safe and easy access to so much more in our community on foot or by bike,” said Moore. “I am committed to this plan.”

The mayor also said plans are in the works for local parks.

“We look forward to the possibility of adding lights, restrooms, and an additional splash pad down at Jackson Morrow Park and providing upgrades to much of the equipment in others in the next few years,” said Moore. “Our trails are taking citizens to our parks, so we want to make sure they’re in the best shape possible.”

Moore also noted that plans are underway to connect the city to Russiaville via and potentially Clinton County via a trail.

6. Focusing on public safety

Perhaps the central focus of last year’s election was public safety, chiefly in regards to Kokomo Police Department and Kokomo Fire Department.

Since Moore took office, the city has added nine new police officers to the ranks of KPD, some of whom came via lateral transfers. But, the mayor stressed that more was needed in order to actually grow the department.

“Chief Doug Stout has implemented changes that have made the department more efficient in light of staffing challenges,” said Moore. “And although we were fortunate to hire nine additional officers, we will unfortunately net zero out by the end of the year with those with scheduled retirements. Therefore, the department is working to improve its recruiting process, especially with regards to making KPD more diverse.”

With the fire department, new recruits also have been added since Moore took office. The mayor championed a restructuring of the department at the hands of Chief Chris Frazier, which he said helped to “fully utilize” existing personnel and allowed for “greater efficiency.” Additionally, Moore said the department also is working to “improve its recruitment process” and will aim to add more firefighters in the future.

“My commitment to get KPD and KFD back to the prestige they once held is a priority of this administration, and we all realize it won’t be an overnight accomplishment,” said Moore. “It may not be immediate, but it will be accomplished. I am proud to work with and for the Kokomo Police Department and Kokomo Fire Department.”