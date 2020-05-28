Karickhoff, VanNatter: Howard County, local communities eligible for pandemic relief funds

Howard County and local communities are eligible for more than $4.6 million to cover COVID-19-related expenses through the federal stimulus package, according to State Reps. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo) and Heath VanNatter (R-Kokomo).
Indiana allocated $300 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security Act to counties and communities for reimbursement of expenditures related to the pandemic. Karickhoff said the funding, allocated based on population, cannot be used to replace lost tax revenue.
"Many of our cities, town and counties continue to face unexpected expenses related to the pandemic," Karickhoff said. "From equipping first responders with personal protective gear to assisting local businesses, this federal funding is welcomed as communities work to fully reopen."
Howard County is eligible for $2,672,264 in reimbursement funding. In addition, these communities are eligible to receive the following amounts:
- Greentown $76,891;
- Kokomo $1,877,489; and
- Russiaville $35,590.
"It was critical for communities to act swiftly to fight this virus and protect the public, but these efforts drained many resources and took a toll on budgets," VanNatter said. "Indiana directed federal stimulus dollars to help local governments bounce back by helping to cover some of their costs."
The Indiana Finance Authority is in charge of implementing guidelines on how each county, city and town can use the funding, as well as compiling reimbursement requests through accepted documentation including invoices. Visit in.gov/ifa for more information.