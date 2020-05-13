The Northwoods League continues to closely monitor the developments related to COVID-19 and the different ways in which each sub-region in the Northwoods League is responding.
Because the situation changes almost daily, and differently in each area where the league operates, the league's officials said their approach "is to remain creative, nimble, and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire league footprint so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played."
However, as of today, because of the regime of governmental restrictions currently in effect and their resulting impact on the league’s ability to maintain a workable schedule, the May 26 opening date for Northwoods League teams has been postponed indefinitely league-wide.
The league will continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence, consider the league-wide impacts of each location’s status, and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly. Following this process, the league will continue to make frequent assessments, taking into consideration any local and statewide updates, and will communicate any further changes to the status of the league schedule.