Ivy Tech to celebrate graduating class June 19 with virtual commencement

Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo Service Area – which includes campuses and instructional sites in Kokomo, Logansport, and Peru – will celebrate the graduating class of 2020 with a “virtual commencement” set to premiere on YouTube at 3 p.m. June 19.

The pre-recorded video tribute will honor 718 students who are expected to complete work on 1,076 degrees and certificates by the end of the fall 2019 and spring and summer 2020 terms.

The commencement ceremony will be available for viewing any time after the premiere June 19.

“These students have been faced with extraordinary challenges since the coronavirus pandemic first hit Indiana in early March, ” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area. “They have been incredibly resilient as campuses moved to virtual learning. They have shown remarkable strength and perseverance in completing their educational goals and, while we can’t get together for a traditional commencement ceremony, Ivy Tech Kokomo faculty and staff were committed to finding a way to recognize their amazing achievements.”

McCurdy said he hopes many graduates and their family and friends will be able to share the real-time experience of the commencement event at 3 p.m. June 19.

“We’re taking advantage of available technologies to allow faculty and staff to celebrate these graduates in new ways,” McCurdy said. “We hope it will inject a little fun into the proceeding and boost our graduates’ spirits as they get ready to move forward in life. While we may not actually be ‘in person’ together on June 19, we can share the event together in the best way possible.”

McCurdy also announced that instead of being awarded to an individual for their service to the community and the college, this year’s honorary degree will recognize the collective efforts of Ivy Tech alumni working in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We at Ivy Tech are so proud of our graduates who are working so hard in local hospitals, long-term care facilities, and in other healthcare settings, ” McCurdy said. “If an honorary degree is designed to recognize contributions to the college and the community, then these nurses, EMTs, paramedics, certified nursing assistants, surgical technologists, and more are certainly most deserving this year. This is a thank-you for their service on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.”

Adrian Huizar of Winamac, who has earned an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering technology is representing the class of 2020 as student speaker.

Those being honored during the event include Allison Toren of Kokomo, department chair of Liberal Arts and Science, program chair of Communication and Student Success, and assistant professor of Communication, recipient of the President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction; Sean Kinney of Kokomo, a distinguished member of the Kokomo Police Department for 32 years who serves as an adjunct instructor in the Criminal Justice program, recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Award for Excellence in Instruction; and graduating student Amanda Schultz of Kokomo, who has earned her associate’s of science in nursing degree, recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence.