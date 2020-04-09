Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees member pledges $500,000 toward COVID-19 relief fund

Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees member Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods, have committed $500,000 in matching funds across the state for Ivy Tech’s newly-established COVID-19 relief fund to assist students.

The COVID-19 relief fund will provide increased flexibility to assist the Ivy Tech Kokomo service area in meeting unforeseen challenges head-on in the coming days. The Kokomo Service Area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, has $15,000 in matching funds available through the statewide drive. The funds will be entirely supported by unrestricted charitable donations and gifts at any level to help meet students’ time-sensitive needs in the service area, which includes the communities of Kokomo, Logansport, Peru, Rochester, and Tipton. Local matching funds must be collected by April 30 to benefit from the Glick gift.

“We wanted to do something to help Ivy Tech students at this challenging time,” said the Glicks. “We hope this gift will inspire others to open their hearts to enable our students to have access to the resources they need to stay in school and stay healthy.”

Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy expressed his gratitude for the generous donation and the opportunity it provides residents of the Kokomo service area.

“If you have been looking for a way to help your community, please consider supporting the future of an Ivy Tech student,” McCurdy said. “These are unprecedented times and we have been given an opportunity to help. Every dollar donated by community members will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000. Imagine how $30,000 could help in removing the financial barriers that stand in the way of our students completing their degrees, moving on to successful careers, and strengthening our communities and our state.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann announced March 20 that all Ivy Tech buildings have been closed and more than 70,000 students, faculty and staff are operating in an online instructional virtual environment.

“As always, our top priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of our students,” said Ellspermann. “Many of our students already faced challenges including juggling work, family and school, food insecurity, childcare needs, and even housing uncertainty. We are incredibly humbled and g​rateful for Marianne and Mike, and their pledge of $500,000 in matching funds across the state. This makes it possible for us to truly help our students who need it now more than ever.”

For more information on the COVID-19 Relief Fund and where to donate, please visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund