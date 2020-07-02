Ivy Tech offering 10,000 participants free classes and trainings

Ivy Tech Community College has announced it is offering free classes and trainings for 10,000 participants. The College is elevating its commitment to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 experiencing unemployment, reduced hours, and/or furloughs across the state. Participants may take more than one class or training in a range of relevant high-demand areas.

Hoosiers can get detailed information about the classes and trainings, and register for free, by visiting ivytech.edu/RapidRecovery/.

Many of the classes and trainings will be offered so that the participant can start and finish on their own timeline, with no regular course meeting times. A few offerings are time limited. The College plans to increase the types of offerings and trainings throughout the summer.

“Nearly 650,000 Hoosiers are faced with unemployment, reduced hours or furloughs. While we hope many will return to their jobs, this is an outstanding opportunity for Hoosiers to skill up and become more marketable to their current and future employers,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann shared. “Ivy Tech and our partners have come together to provide free relevant training for what we hope will be many more than 10,000 Hoosiers.”

In Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, which includes Cass, Fulton, Howard, Miami, and Tipton counties, workforce development consultant Jake Adams can answer questions and help with enrollment. He can be reached by email at jadams373@ivytech.edu or by phone at 765-432-4224.

Classes and trainings that are currently being offered as part of the initiative include:

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

• Advanced Manufacturing: Industry 4.0 Silver Level Multi-Skill Maintenance and Operations

Technician Certifications (Associate, Electrical Systems, Electric Motor Control Systems, Motor Control Troubleshooting, Pneumatic Systems)

• Tools of the Industry with Autodesk: Introduction to CAD, CAM, and Practical CNC Machining, Fusion 360 Introduction to CAD and CAM, Simulation Analysis for Mechanical Engineers, 3-Axis Machining with Fusion 360, Introduction to Mechanical Engineering Design and Manufacturing, Modeling and Design for Mechanical Engineers. Autodesk Inc. is the software provider for people who make things.

• Information Technology: Introduction to Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity Essentials, AWS Educate Cloud Practitioner

• Business and Cross-Sector: LinkedIn Learning

Later this summer more class and training offerings for skills credit, and for-credit classes and trainings, will be phased in later this summer.