Ivy Tech Community College campuses offering COVID-19 vaccinations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals who receive a vaccine will be entered to win a free laptop provided by the college. Winners in the laptop drawing will be able to choose between a Mac or PC.

All 19 Ivy Tech campuses throughout the state will host clinic sites and vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis as supply is limited. Ivy Tech is hosting clinics in an effort to help increase vaccination rates through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart pharmacy.

In Kokomo, the clinic will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Hingst Hall, the new community room in the Health Professions Center on the Kokomo Campus at 1815 E. Morgan St. Staff from Walmart plan to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A state-issued ID will be required at all campus locations to receive the vaccine.

For more information, visit IvyTech.edu/coronavirus .

