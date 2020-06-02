IUK grad teaches in China amid pandemic

In a way, Indiana University Kokomo graduate Chris Summers has been one step ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summers, who teaches English in Shenzhen, China, came back to the United States in late January to visit family during the Chinese New Year. It was also when China was making headlines as COVID-19 spread. Around that time, the city of Wuhan had been put under quarantine, and the country’s death toll officially surpassed the SARS epidemic of 2002-2003 with 811 deaths recorded.

“It was just kind of really starting here in China when I went back home, so I was watching all the news unfold from back in the states and seeing everything kind of play out,” Summers said.

His 10-day trip back to the U.S. turned into five weeks because of flight cancelations and rebookings. Summers began getting concerned as booking flights into China continued to be an issue, and there was talk of closing the border.

He had all of his belongings back in China, a job to return to, and, on top of that, his Visa was set to expire at the end of March.

“I was on a timetable to get back, so I was kind of just concerned about getting back. But then I was also really concerned because nobody knew what this was about. Everything was just kind of in the infancy stage, and so I was just kind of concerned about how it was going to be traveling, going through airports, going through quarantines,” Summers said.

He was able to book a flight just before China closed its borders to foreigners, and Summers arrived on March 4 to a city that wasn’t quite like how he left it. With a population of 15 million, the bustling city of Shenzhen was attempting to return to a sense of normalcy. Restaurants and businesses were starting to reopen from the quarantine, but Summers said a lot of people he knew still were self-isolating and not eager to leave their homes.

His roommate and friend of his were able to fill him in on what the quarantine was like.

“They didn’t really leave much except just for going down to the bottom to get groceries and all that. They kind of told me what all that was about, but even when I came back, everybody was still kind of holed up in their apartments,” he said. “They didn’t really want to leave much for necessities like going to the grocery stores, but that was just mandatory.”

While China was attempting to return to day-to-day operations upon Summers’ return, his home country now was facing the pandemic. On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the U.S. Six days later, China reported no new locally-spread infections for the first time since the pandemic began.

Summers said it was an odd feeling to be just a step ahead of the virus, as he wasn’t with his family and friends from China or the U.S. when their counties faced the height of the virus and went under lockdowns.

“I feel like I’ve been just a step ahead of it because I went home when it was getting crazy here, and when it was at the apex here it was just kind of starting in the states. Then I came back to China, and it kind of settled here and has been crazy in the states,” he said.

The benefit, he said, was that he has been able to reassure his family back home as he was witnessing firsthand “a light at the end of the tunnel” in China.

Still, he’s had to adjust to all of the changes the pandemic caused. Since returning, schools still have been closed in China, and Summers has been teaching virtually. Foreigners, he said, were treated with caution after the borders were closed, and government regulations were put into place to track every citizen in an attempt to monitor the virus.

Whenever citizens go out, they’re required to go through temperature checks, sign-ins, and they must scan a QR code with their phone to let the government know where they’ve been and where they’re going, he said.

“They’re more lax with that now, but everywhere I had to go before, you had to scan a QR code to go into a restaurant, a supermarket, a hospital, even the metro. So every stop that you went to on the metro, you had to scan a code. That way they knew when you got off and when you got on. Every bus that you got into, everything was tracked through your phone,” Summers said.

While it took a little extra time to get places, Summers said he was glad there were strict orders in place. He credited the government regulations for the low number of cases of COVID-19 in Shenzhen. With a population of 15 million, there were only 462 cases in the city as of last Wednesday.

“Whether or not those are completely true or not, it’s kind of hit and miss with politics and stuff. I have been looking at both sides as far as what they’ve been reopening and what’s true, and I really don’t think they would open everything like they have and been so lax lately if it wasn’t a concern right now because we haven’t had any cases here for about three weeks,” he said.

While some people back in the U.S. have been against the government implementing shutdowns and restrictions, Summers said he encourages them to stick it out and comply.

In China, he said the culture is very different.

“Culture here is you listen to the government, and you listen to what their recommendations are. If they say stay indoors except for going to the grocery store, then you stay indoors. You comply with whatever their demands are, and it’s for the safety of everyone,” he said. “I think that’s why the numbers have been so low here. It’s just because everybody has adhered to that, and even now I can’t leave unless I have a mask on to go anywhere.

“I’ve been a lot more vocal lately about the differences lately just because I know how things are in China, and obviously it’s getting better here because people are complying with the government. It’s not just that, but they’re wanting to help each other too. They’re not wanting to get their families sick, and they don’t want to spread this anymore. So that’s why I’ve become a lot more vocal with my family and friends back home, especially in my community. It’s not just like smoke and mirrors and community propaganda. You’re trying to help your neighbor out. It’s not just about your freedoms or your rights being taken away. You’re trying to help others and trying to stop the spread.”

Summers said he’s looking forward to returning to teaching in-person classes as schools in China are on the brink of reopening.

Summers graduated from Indiana University Kokomo in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree and in 2015 with a master’s in business administration. He’s been teaching in China for three years. His current contract expires next March, and he said he’s undecided on whether he will continue teaching in China or go elsewhere.