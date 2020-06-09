IU Kokomo player becomes program’s first-ever signee to play professional basketball

In the Cougars’ nine-year program history, one player became the first to sign a contract to play professional basketball.

Akil McClain, a 6-foot-1 senior, will leave for Italy in October to begin an eight-month contract with a team in the C-Division League in Italy. Playing basketball professionally, McClain said, has been a dream of his since he started playing the sport in sixth-grade.

“It’s honestly been like a dream of mine to play professionally and to play at the next level, use basketball as a tool to guide me through life, just open up opportunities for me. I can definitely say it’s something I wanted to do since (I was) a young boy … It’s always just kind of been like a dream of mine to, as I grow to the person I want to be, just be able to experience the world playing the sport that I love,” McClain said.

Currently, McClain does not have a team he is committed to; however, his agent informed him there were coaches interested in him playing in the C-Division League in Italy. The European game of basketball is much more “up-tempo” and physical, according to McClain, so he has been training his body to build more muscle mass and strength to prepare. Additionally, he has been watching film of games overseas to better study how the sport is played.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the process has been slower for McClain, but he was optimistic about the setbacks he’s had.

“It’s kind of slowing the process down, but I kind of came to the point where you can’t really be upset or be angry about the things you can’t really control. So (I’m) just going with it and whatever timing and however it works out,” McClain said.

McClain said he was most looking forward to traveling the world and experiencing a new culture and country. Having the ability to play a sport he loves at the same time, he said, will make the adventure even better.

Before transferring to IU Kokomo, McClain attended Trine University his freshman year. In his three years with Cougars, he played in 98 games, contributing 1,488 points, 472 rebounds, and 151 assists. He was only the fifth player in the history of the program to surpass 1,000 points and was also a two-time River States Conference (RSC) Player of the Week and named back-to-back RSC First Team All-Conference.

IU Kokomo Head Coach Eric Echelbarger expressed pride in having McClain as a player for the past three years.

“I am very proud of him for the way he represented our program on and off the court over the past three years. Becoming the second all-time leading scorer and top three-point marksman in program history doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the overall impact he has had on our program,” Echelbarger said.

For his final collegiate season, McClain led the team with 501 points, 181 field goals made, and 32 steals. Additionally, he and his teammates traveled to the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Due to the pandemic canceling the remaining games of the tournament, the Cougars ended the season in the opening round of the Sweet 16 bracket.