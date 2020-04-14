How are you reacting to the unanticipated, abrupt, major changes that are taking place in your life today?
Now that the initial shock has passed about the arrival of the coronavirus, I’m beginning to have a new appreciation for the importance of life and how fragile it can become throughout the world in an unbelievably short period of time.
Both my husband and I have celebrated our 90th birthdays. That means many of our friends are no longer living. Now we are depending on younger people who are making it possible for us to live safely and happily in our home. Our sons, who no longer live in Indiana, appreciate the people who are going out of their way to help us as much as we appreciate them.
Shortly after midnight the day our son and his family were on their way to Florida, the smoke detector began beeping every 30 seconds. Doctors said neither of us can ever climb a ladder again. When we thought they’d be awake, we began calling people who could put a stop to the annoyance. No one was home except a neighbor who had been in bed all week with the flu. We assured him we didn’t need his help. When we saw the neighbor across the street come home, we called, and he appeared instantly to destroy that dreadful annoyance. How we appreciate him and his wife who have been getting something our sons think their father should drink. It’s mostly water but our gastroenterologist checked the contents and said it is harmless.
We imposed on another friend who brought milk and asked if he’d put a new battery in a kitchen clock we couldn’t reach. An email "thank you" reminded him how wonderful it was to see the correct time, not the 7:45 we’d had for days. Before our daughter-in-law reached Florida, another friend brought groceries that he sprayed before bringing them into the house. Now that our daughter-in-law is home and available, our groceries are being delivered. That meets with the approval of our California son. Since he and his wife can work from home, they now have their groceries delivered to their house.
Interestingly enough, I have found something better than it was before this dreadful virus surfaced. Have you noticed that there are fewer “unavailable” phone calls interrupting our days? Sometimes we had more than 10 daily. Now it’s one or maybe two. When we’d receive these calls in the past, I’d think or say, “If you’re unavailable, so are we.”
Long ago my husband discovered picking up the phone for toll free calls didn’t improve the atmosphere in our home. We have learned not to pick up the phone if someone is leaving a message. Our new mail order pharmacy uses toll-free service constantly. Now some of our doctors do, too. It’s imperative we hear those directions to learn what we are supposed to do.