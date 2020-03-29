ISDH reports 12 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 12 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County Sunday and 282 new cases total in the state, bringing the total to 1,514.

There was one additional death in the last 24 hours. Thirty-two Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. One death has been reported in Howard County, while there have been 10 deaths in Marion County, three in Johnson County, three in Franklin County, and one each in Lake County, St. Joseph County, Jasper County, Allen County, Tippecanoe County, Madison County, Delaware County, Vigo County, Putnam County, Hendricks County, Hancock County, Morgan County, Fayette County, Scott County, and Dearborn County.

Throughout the state, 9,830 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 8,407 that was reported Saturday.

Top county tallies:

Marion County - 676

Lake County - 85

Hamilton County - 83

Johnson County - 71

Hendricks County - 48

Decatur County - 40

St. Joseph County - 32

Franklin County - 26

Allen County - 26

Monroe County - 22

Hancock County - 22

Clark County - 20

Morgan County - 20

Ripley County - 19

Madison County - 18

Vander County - 17

Harrison County - 14

Floyd County - 14

Porter County - 14

Delaware County - 14

Boone County - 13

Jennings County - 13

Howard County - 12

Elkhart County - 12

Shelby County - 12

Tippecanoe County - 11

Dearborn County - 10

Bartholomew County - 10

All other Indiana counties have nine cases or fewer.