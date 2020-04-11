ISDH reports 528 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 528 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 7,435.
Howard County did not see an increase in cases and remains at 46. Thirteen new tests in the county were conducted since yesterday.
Thirty additional Hoosier deaths were reported for a total of 330 deaths, including four in Howard County.
Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 38.2 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 30.3 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (61.8 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20.4 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 with 17.1 percent and ages 40 to 49 with 17 percent. More females have tested positive than males (55 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 2,742 and 118, respectively, including 11 new deaths that were reported today. Lake County trails with 676 cases and 25 deaths. Hamilton County has had 22 deaths, followed by Johnson County with 19.
Currently, 39,215 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 35,040 yesterday, including 287 people in Howard County.