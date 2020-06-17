ISDH reports 264 new cases of COVID in state

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 264 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, which was the lowest daily increase since June 7 when 233 people tested positive. However, testing also has been down.
On Thursday, June 11, 9,410 Hoosiers were tested. On Friday, June 12, 8,522 were tested. That number decreased to 3,485 on Saturday, June 13, and decreased again to 794 on Sunday, June 14, and to 619 on Monday, June 15.
Now, 41,013 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,289 have died. Another 186 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In Howard County, 481 residents have tested positive, and 51 have died.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 29,093 Hoosiers have recovered from the virus.
Of the state's 2,508 ICU beds, 38.2 percent remain available (9.5 percent are in use with COVID patients, while 52.4 percent are in use with non-COVID patients). Of the state's 2,994 ventilators, 81.3 percent are available (3.5 percent are in use with COVID patients, while 15.2 percent are in use with non-COVID patients).