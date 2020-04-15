ISDH reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County.
The county now has 60 confirmed cases with four deaths and 401 residents who have been tested. Indiana has 8,955 cases and 436 deaths -- 49 of which were newly-reported.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 3,204 and 155, respectively.
ISDH also released data in regards to intensive care beds, ventilators, and demographics. Indiana has 2,948 ICU beds, and 45.6 percent are available. Currently, 25 percent of the beds are in use for COVID-19 patients.
In regards to ventilators, Indiana has 2,895, and 74 percent are available. Only 14.6 percent are in use for COVID-19 patients.
Deaths continue to occur in people ages 80 and older the most, accounting for 39 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 at 29.6 percent. Of those deaths, 85.1 percent have been Caucasian, followed by African American with 9.8 percent. More men than women have died from the virus, accounting for 58.9 percent.
In total, 48,396 Hoosier have been tested for COVID-19.