ISDH finds 1,507 COVID deaths, including 16 in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health added 1,507 historical COVID-19 deaths to its dashboard today that were identified through an audit of death records and test results.
Of those, 16 were reported in Howard County, bringing its total number of COVID deaths to 170. According to the ISDH, one of those deaths was in a person age 30 to 39, while the rest of the demographics remained largely the same with 52.4 percent being reported in people age 80 and older and a quarter of the deaths in people ages 70 to 79.
Statewide, ISDH reported 2,403 new cases of the virus and 37 new deaths. Of those, 33 cases were in Howard County and no new deaths.
Howard County's positivity rates remain higher than the state averages at 9.1 percent for the all-tests positivity rate and 18 percent for unique individuals. The state rates are 7.5 percent and 15.7 percent, respectively.
The number of Hoosiers in ICU beds for COVID once again dipped, this time to 330, from 343 the day prior. In addition, 176 Hoosiers are on ventilators for COVID, down from 187 the day prior.
As of yesterday, 1,541 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, the lowest number since Oct. 21.