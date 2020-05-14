Indiana's online marketplace offers PPE help to small businesses, nonprofits

Local small businesses and nonprofits can now utilize the state's new online marketplace to request personal protective equipment.

As businesses resume operations, those unable to source and procure PPE on their own can go online to backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm to order masks, face shields and hand sanitizer. While the first round of available PPE has been reached, small businesses can still place orders online. The marketplace anticipates being able to ship more protective gear in the coming weeks.

"Our small businesses are doing everything they can right now to stay afloat during this pandemic," State Rep. Mike Karickhoff said. "Although these companies are eager to reopen, they must do so with the health and safety of their employees and customers in mind. This new marketplace can help them source the necessary equipment to return to work."

Launched by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the Small Business PPE Marketplace serves as a secondary source for ordering Hoosier-made supplies. State Rep. Heath VanNatter said currently there is no charge, but that could change depending on multiple factors.

"Small businesses are critical in providing goods and services to all sectors of our state's economy," VanNatter said. "This new marketplace is an additional resource to acquire much-needed supplies to reopen in a responsible and safe fashion."

Businesses must be registered in Indiana with the Secretary of State's Office, employ less than 150 people, and require PPE to reopen and comply with workplace safety requirements. Examples of eligible businesses include restaurants, retail sales, personal services and office environments.

According to the IEDC, all requests will be evaluated and fulfilled based on work environment risk profile, stock availability and the number of outstanding requests. At times, partial or delayed fulfillment of requests may occur.

To learn more, visit backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm.