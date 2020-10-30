Indiana topped 3,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day with 3,205 new cases and 26 new deaths reported.
Of those, 23 were in Howard County, bringing the total to 1,784 residents who have tested positive for the virus. There have been 67 local deaths with the last one being reported on Oct. 27.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is now 14.6 percent (10.9 percent in Howard County) and 7.6 percent for all tests (6 percent in Howard County).
Currently, 24.1 percent of the state's 2,145 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 28.8 percent are available. Of the state's 2,815 ventilators, 6 percent are in use, and 78 percent are available.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 75.1 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.