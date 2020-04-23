Indiana tops 13,000 cases of COVID-19, 700 deaths

Indiana State Department of Health reported today 601 additional cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, for a total of 13,039 confirmed cases statewide.

Howard County has 76 cases, up from the 75 reported yesterday.

In the state, there were 45 additional newly-reported deaths for a total of 706 Hoosiers who have died from the virus. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box indicated that Indiana may see a jump in deaths this week, as the state begins including in its count presumptive positive deaths.

Until this point, the state data only included deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Howard County has had four deaths. The last one was reported on April 5.

Marion County continues to have the most cases (48.8 per 10,000 residents) and deaths, with 4,408 and 228, respectively. Howard County has 9.2 cases per 10,000 residents. Decatur County has the most cases per capita, at 70.7 cases per 10,000 residents.

According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 20.2 percent of the state's 3,234 ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 10.4 percent of the state's 3,203 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients.

Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 42.1 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 with 28 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus, with 55.8 percent.

In total, 72,040 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18.1 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 520 residents have been tested.