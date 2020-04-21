Indiana tops 12,000 cases of COVID-19

Indiana State Department of Health reported today 411 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 12,097 cases.
Sixty-one deaths were newly-reported, for a total of 630 Hoosier deaths. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box cautioned that Indiana may see a jump in deaths this week, as the state begins including in its count presumptive positive deaths.
Until this point, the state data only included deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Howard County's total was adjusted to 71 cases, which amounts to 8.6 cases per 10,000 residents. The county has had four deaths.
Marion County continues to have the most cases (46.2 per 10,000 residents) and deaths, with 4,176 and 206, respectively.
According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 22.5 percent of ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 11.6 percent of the state's 3,173 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients.
Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 41.7 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 with 27.6 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus, with 55.9 percent.
In total, 67,264 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 495 residents have been tested.