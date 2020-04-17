Indiana tops 10,000 cases of COVID-19

Indiana State Department of Health today reported 612 new cases of COVID-19. Indiana now has 10,154 confirmed cases of the virus.

Yesterday, Howard County had 64 cases of COVID-19, and three to four new cases continue to be confirmed daily, said Dr. Don Zent, Howard County Health Officer with the Howard County Health Department.

Statewide, there were an additional 42 newly-reported deaths for a total of 519.

According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 46.6 percent ICU beds are open, along with 75.4 percent of the state's 3,027 ventilators.

Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 39.5 percent of deaths. Ages 0 to 39 account for only 1 percent of deaths. More men than women in Indiana have died from the virus, at 57.4 percent.

Of the state's 10,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19.8 percent are between age 50 and 59. Ages 0 to 39 account for 26.4 percent of the cases, while those age 60 and older account for 36.6 percent of cases.

Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with 3,518 and 182, respectively. Eighteen of those deaths were newly-reported.

To date, 54,785 Hoosiers have been tested, including 438 in Howard County, up from 411 yesterday.