Indiana sets record of COVID cases for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, Indiana set a new record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported, with 1,011 new cases added today.

In Howard County, 16 more residents tested positive for a total of 720 residents.

Statewide, 60,598 Hoosiers have tested positive since tracking began, and 2,687 have died. An additional 197 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. In Howard County, there have been 63 deaths.

In Howard County, the number of emergency room visits are increasing, according to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID-19 data trends. From July 4 to 12, six residents visited an emergency room for COVID-19 concerns. From July 13 to 21, that number increased to 20.

In total, 151 people locally have visited an emergency room for COVID-19. 103 have been hospitalized, while 73 have been admitted to an ICU.

Deaths locally are categorized as decreasing. The last death in Howard County was on July 11.

Statewide, 52.4 percent of Indiana's 2,398 ICU beds are available. 13.1 percent are in use with COVID patients, and 34.5 percent are in use with non-COVID patient.

Of the state's 2,853 ventilators, 83.5 percent are available. 2.4 percent are in use with COVID patients, and 14.1 percent are in use with non-COVID patients.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 72.8 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive have recovered, down from the 73.8 percent reported yesterday.

In Howard County, 7,860 residents have been tested, up from 7,650 yesterday.