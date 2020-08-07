Indiana sets record for second day with number of COVID cases

Indiana set a record for the second straight day for the number of cases of COVID-19 being reported.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,253 new cases of the virus, surpassing yesterday's record high of 1,051 cases. Ten new deaths were reported.

Now, 72,254 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,821 have died. An additional 202 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, 17 more residents tested positive for the virus. Now, 872 people locally have tested positive since testing began in the spring. Sixty-five people have died.

Howard County has the fourth-highest death rate per capita in the state at 78.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, trailing behind Greene County (106.5), Decatur County (120.5), and Orange County (122.2).

Across the state, the majority of those testing positive are between ages 20 to 20 at 18.2 percent, followed by ages 40 to 49 at 16 percent. In Howard County, the majority of those testing positive are ages 50 to 59 (16.2 percent) followed by ages 20 to 29 (15.3 percent).

Now, 817,104 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, with 1,023,328 test being administered. In Howard County, 9,900 people have been tested.

The seven-day positivity rate is 7.5 percent with an overall positivity rate of 8.8 percent.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 75.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive have recovered.