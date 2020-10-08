Indiana sets record for number of COVID cases reported in a day

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the highest one-day increase in cases of COVID-19 at 1,488.

The most cases reported in a day previously was on Oct. 1 when 1,481 cases were reported.

In addition, 16 new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 14 were in Howard County. No new deaths were reported locally. Now, 1,447 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 64 have died. The last reported death was on Sept. 26.

Statewide, 129,677 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 3,515 have died. An additional 227 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Among U.S. states, Indiana ranks 21st in the number of COVID-19 cases and 16th in the number of deaths.

The seven-day positivity rate in Indiana for unique individuals is 9.2 percent (6.9 percent in Howard County) and 5.1 percent for all tests (7.1 percent in Howard County).

Data trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is increasing in four of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Trend data for the fifth category, deaths, was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, still is trending downward in all five categories.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 83.2 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.