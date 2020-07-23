Indiana sees biggest spike in COVID cases to date

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported the highest daily number of cases of COVID-19 since tracking began, with 954 new positive cases.

The second highest spike was on April 26 with 946 cases. In addition, ISDH reported 17 new deaths. Now, 59,602 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,683 have died.

In Howard County, 17 new cases were reported for a total of 704 residents who have tested positive, along with 63 deaths.

Locally, 7,650 residents have been tested for the virus, up 232 from yesterday's reported number. The majority of residents getting tested are between ages 20 and 29, making up 16 percent, and that demographic represents 15.3 percent of the positive cases.

The majority of residents testing positive are age 80 or older, making up 16.3 percent of cases, though that demographic only makes up 8 percent of those who have been tested.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Of the positive cases locally, 4.5 percent are between ages 0 and 19, making up the the lowest percent among the demographic breakdowns.

Statewide, 36.6 percent of the state's 2,431 ICU beds are available. 13.5 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 49.9 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

Of the state's 2,928 ventilators, 82.1 percent are available. 2.9 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 15 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.

As of yesterday, 869 Hoosiers were hospitalized for COVID.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 73.8 percent of those who have tested positive for the virus in Indiana have recovered, down from the 75.3 percent that was reported Monday.