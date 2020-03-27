In the biggest one-day increase, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 981.

No new cases were reported in Howard County, which has seven residents who have tested positive.

Twenty-four Hoosiers now have died for COVID-19, an increase of seven in the last 24 hours. There have been eight deaths in Marion County, three deaths in Johnson County, two in Hendricks County, and one death each in Howard County, Allen County, St. Joseph County, Madison County, Hancock County, Delaware County, Scott County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Dearborn County, and Franklin County.

Throughout the state, 6,936 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 4,651 that was reported Thursday.

Top county tallies:

Marion County - 484

Hamilton County - 52

Johnson County - 42

Lake County - 47

Hendricks County - 28

St. Joseph County - 27

Decatur County - 26

Allen County - 21

Franklin County - 21

Ripley County - 14

Hancock County - 13

Clark County - 12

Floyd County - 11

Morgan County - 10

All other Indiana counties have nine cases or fewer.