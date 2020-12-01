Indiana reports 142 new COVID deaths today, none in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 142 more deaths from COVID-19; none were in Howard County.
Now, nearly 5,600 Hoosiers have died from the virus. Seventy-eight of those deaths have been in Howard County.
In addition, 5,518 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to nearly 350,000 Hoosiers who have tested positive for it. In Howard County, 3,905 people have tested positive.
Hospitalizations rose to a new high today with 3,460 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it yesterday, up from 3,401 the day prior. In the spring, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized was 1,799 on April 13.
Yesterday in Howard County, six people visited an emergency room for COVID-19, and three people were hospitalized. Two people were admitted to an ICU for the virus, according to the Regenstrief Institute.
Currently, 45.7 percent of the state's 2,164 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 24.2 percent are available. Of the state's 2,800 ventilators, 13.8 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 71 percent are available.