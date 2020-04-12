Indiana nears 8,000 cases of COVID-19; two more cases in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 493 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 7,928.
Two more cases were reported in Howard County, which now has 48 cases. Fourteen more people in the county were tested since yesterday.
Thirteen additional Hoosier deaths were reported for a total of 343 deaths, including four in Howard County.
Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 38.2 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 29.7 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (61.7 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20.2 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 and 40 to 49, both with 17 percent. More females have tested positive than males (55.3 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 2,887 and 123, respectively, including five new deaths that were reported today. Lake County trails with 744 cases and 25 deaths. Hamilton County has had 23 deaths, followed by Johnson County with 20.
Currently, 42,489 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 39,215 yesterday, including 301 people in Howard County.