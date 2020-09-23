Indiana moves to Stage 5 in Back on Track plan

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced today the state will move to Stage 5, the final stage, in the Indiana Back on Track plan.
The state was originally set to enter the final stage of the reopening plan on July 4, but Indiana instead entered and has remained in Stage 4.5. Holcomb said the decision to move forward in the reopening plan came as the state "continues to track in the right direction."
Stage 5 will begin Saturday, Sept. 26, and run through Oct. 17. In this stage, face coverings continue to be required for all Hoosiers per an executive order, and people still are being encouraged to maintain social distancing, wash their hands, and not go to work, school, or public if they are feeling sick.
During this stage, size limitations are removed for social gatherings and meetings. Organizers of events that will include more than 500 people, however, must submit a written plan to their local health department.
