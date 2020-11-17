Indiana hospitalizations near 3,000; 84 new deaths reported

As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, hospitalizations and deaths are following suit.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that nearly 3,000 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 or symptoms of it as of yesterday and reported 84 new deaths today, including one in Howard County.

Now, 4,770 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and another 255 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. In Howard County, 73 people have died from COVID.

An additional 5,541 cases of the virus were reported statewide today, including a record high of 83 in Howard County, bringing the local seven-day all tests positivity rate to 8.1 percent and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate to 16.1 percent. The statewide positivity rates are 12 percent and 23.2 percent, respectively.

Now, 2,534 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 23,770 have been tested, including 327 new tests.

The majority of people testing positive locally are those ages 50 to 59, accounting for 16.4 percent of all positive cases. That's followed by ages 20 to 29, making up 16 percent of all cases.

Of the deaths locally, 56.2 percent have been in those ages 80 and older, while 24.7 percent have been in those ages 70 to 79. Nearly 14 percent of deaths have been in those ages 60 to 69, with 5.5 percent of deaths among people ages 40 to 59.

Of the state's 2,159 ICU beds, 36.9 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 25.2 percent are available. Of the state's 2,803 ventilators, 8.8 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 74.8 percent are available. Ventilator usage for COVID patients from July until October hovered in the 2 and 3-percent usage range.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 68.4 percent of the 262,207 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.