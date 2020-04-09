Indiana exceeds 6,000 cases of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 408 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total to 6,351.

In addition, 42 new deaths were reported for a total of 245 Hoosier deaths.

Howard County's total was adjusted, and the ISDH now states there are 42 cases of COVID-19 in the county. ISDH reported 44 Howard County cases yesterday. Howard County has had four deaths.

Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 37.6 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 32.2 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (60.3 percent).

Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 and 40 to 49, both accounting for around 17 percent of cases. More females have tested positive than males (54.6 percent).

Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 2,415 and 81, respectively, including 23 new deaths that were reported today. Lake County trails with 525 cases and 19 deaths. Despite fewer cases, Madison and Hamilton counties have seen a high number of deaths. Hamilton County has 395 cases and 16 deaths, while Madison County has 146 cases and 11 deaths.

Currently, 32,133 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 30,869 yesterday, including 255 people in Howard County.