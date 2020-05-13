After sending the last article to the Kokomo Perspective, it has been difficult to choose topics for the month of May.
All of us need something that will help take our minds off the problems and questions that currently exist. Today a close friend came to the rescue. She emailed two hymns that were so uplifting I completely forgot about the new abnormal each of us is experiencing. If the hymns she sent could do that for me, you might like to be reminded of other hymns that would help you remember better days and forget all the questions we want to ask but no one can answer.
Recently our granddaughter came to Indiana and played her flute while the collection was being taken at our church. She chose “It Is Well with My Soul.” I’d always liked that hymn but didn’t know a 43-year-old Chicago businessman had written it until another friend shared that information. He and his wife were grieving over the death of their son and decided to go to England to hear their friend Dwight Moody, who was preaching evangelistic campaigns. This man sent his wife and four daughters ahead and planned to join them in a few days. Their ship was hit by another ship and sank within minutes. As soon as his wife could let him know she was “saved alone,” he went to England. When they were returning to America, the captain of that ship pointed out where he thought the ship went down with their daughters. That’s where Horatio G. Stafford, the father, wrote, “When peace like a river attendeth my way, When sorrows like a sea-billows roll; Whatever my lot. Thou hast taught me to say, 'It is well, it is well with my soul.'”
Another composer who has written many hymns I have liked is Fanny Crosby. When I learned she was blind and wrote three new hymns every week, it was unbelievable. Then I checked her history and discovered she had written more than 8,000 hymns! Can you believe that? I grew up in a little country church but still remember the words of her “Blessed Assurance,” “I Am Thine, O Lord,” “Jesus Keep Me Near the Cross,” “Praise Him! Praise Him!” “To God Be the Glory,” and so many more.
Even if she was blind, I think she must have walked with a special spring in her step. What a brilliant person she had to have been!
In the near future, my plans are to find other hymns that I haven’t thought about in years. How precious they were when I was much younger. In the process of completing this article, I have temporarily forgotten these challenging days. Somehow I’m no longer being mentally consumed by the coronavirus. It’s amazing how rewarding it is to recall living in “the good old days.” That’s when hymns brought so much joy and peace of mind.