Humane Society continues adoptions while closed to the public

With cases of COVID-19 still in the community, the Kokomo Humane Society has remained closed to the public, while restrictions elsewhere continue to lift, to ensure the staff stays healthy.

Despite not allowing walk-in traffic currently, KHS staff has been working behind the scenes with potential adopters to find homes for shelter cats and dogs. Since the pandemic began, 219 animals have been adopted.

“It’s kind of a weird thing. We’re closed to the public, so people can’t come in and just wander around. But we are doing adoptions, both cat and dog. But we’re doing them by appointment only,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of Kokomo Humane Society. “We need the staff to be healthy because if we lose our staff then we have no one to take care of the animals. I’m pretty protective about that.”

For those wishing to adopt, the best way to do so is to visit the Kokomo Humane Society’s website at kokomohumane.org and check out the adoptable cats and dogs. If a cat or dog is listed, it is available. Wolfe said the pets listed on the website constantly are being updated to ensure that any pet that’s adopted is taken off of the website immediately.

For those looking to adopt a dog, they can pick out which ones they think they’d like to meet, call the shelter, and set up a meeting.

“We’ll set up an appointment, and they’ll come here and meet the dog outside. It’s not a long thing, maybe 10 minutes or so,” said Wolfe.

If a person is sure they want to adopt, they can go ahead and do that. If they’re on the fence or would like to get to know the animal more before committing, they can participate in the shelter’s foster-to-adopt program. During the pandemic, Wolfe said that program was extremely popular and, in some cases, took the pressure off of those considering adopting.

“If you take a dog home and you’re just fostering, you haven’t gotten married yet. You’re just dating. It’s different. If it doesn’t work out, it’s not a divorce. So emotionally, I think it feels different, and oddly, I think people are more patient with a foster,” Wolfe said.

The majority of people who have taken part in the foster-to-adopt program, Wolfe said, ended up adopting.

As for the felines, KHS staff can help pair people with the type of cat they’re looking for. If they’re looking for a lap cat or a cat that will get along with other animals, Wolfe said the staff knows which cats those would be. If someone is unsure but is interested in a cat listed on the website, the staff can tell the potential adopter about that cat’s personality to try to find the best match.

Once a person has an idea of which cat they’d like, they can fill out an application online to get approved, set up an appointment, and pick up the cat outside of the shelter. A meet-and-greet with cats, Wolfe said, isn’t as effective as it is with dogs, as it takes longer to get to know a cat’s personality, she said.

“You’re not going to get to know them in a 10-minute meet-and-greet, so we can help you find the one that will be right for you,” Wolfe said.

Cats also still are available for adoption at PetSmart, and Wolfe said those cats have been getting adopted very quickly.

From March 15 to June 12, the shelter adopted out 155 dogs and 64 cats. During that same time last year, 176 dogs and 259 cats were adopted. While adoptions are down from last year, Wolfe stressed that intake has been significantly lower this year.

Last year during May, the shelter took in 127 dogs and 216 cats. This year during May, the shelter took in about half of that amount — 48 dogs and 101 cats.

Euthanasia rates, Wolfe said, also haven’t increased during this time. In fact, they're down slightly.

Wolfe said she’s been pleasantly surprised by how well the new way of life at the Kokomo Humane Society has been working out. The animals, she said, are happier and healthier. Respiratory infections among cats, she said, have cleared up, and the isolation room where ill felines are kept has been empty.

“So we’re thinking, ‘Why did that happen?’ We’re thinking it’s a combination of having fewer cats, which is crazy, and that cuts down on the stress and also the spread of illness,” she said. “We also don’t have people coming in … It’s stressful having all these people coming in, and the cats get stressed because they’re afraid.”

With the healthy cat population as it is, Wolfe said the shelter may implement permanent changes to how animals get adopted down the road. However, the cat café eventually will welcome visitors to the cat colony again. Cats placed in the café, Wolfe said, thrive off of interaction.

“In the café, it’s different. They’re used to people coming in, and they really thrive on it. But when they’re in their cages in the adoptable room, it’s different,” she said.

Wolfe encouraged anyone interested in adopting to fill out an online application and browse the selection of available pets.