Within local government, certain entities are more well-known than others. One entity that hasn’t been discussed much in recent years is the Kokomo Human Rights Commission (HRC), and some fear exists that people aren’t utilizing the organization.

In 2016, the ordinances affecting the Human Rights Commissioner received a highly-publicized overhaul when gender orientation and gender identity were added to the list of protected classes in the city of Kokomo’s civil rights ordinances. These additions were added to existing civil rights protections for race, gender, marital status, and other protected classes.

If discrimination occurs against individuals due to such factors, it falls to the HRC to investigate such claims and enforce the local ordinances. Peter Inman, the vice chairman of the HRC, said he wanted to ensure the general public knew the commission existed to resolve discrimination in matters of employment, education, access to public conveniences and accommodations, and housing.

“Our biggest hope is that people know we exist if they need help,” said Inman.

Since Inman was appointed to the HRC last year, few complaints have been fielded by the commission. About three complaints were submitted last year, according to the vice chairman. While he said he hoped that was due to the fact that little discrimination occurred locally, Inman said he wanted to ensure that the small number of complaints wasn’t due to a lack of awareness.

“Ideally, if every person in Kokomo knew we existed we wouldn’t have any more complaints than we’re seeing now because people are conducting business the way they should in town. That’s our hope,” said Inman. “A concern, though, is that there may be people who are not conducting themselves, their businesses, or organizations the right way. There may be some discriminatory practices taking place where the victims of the discrimination don’t know that they have us as an option for recourse.”

The HRC’s functions are launched through formal complaints filed by those who believe they have been discriminated against. The form for such a grievance can be procured at City Hall. Once completed, the form must be notarized at City Hall, and it is then turned over to the HRC.

From there, the grievance is reviewed by the HRC to determine if the complaint falls within their purview, and if it does, it is then assigned to a subcommittee of three members from the commission’s total body of seven individuals.

The subcommittee is responsible for then meeting with the complainant to determine if probable cause exists with the discrimination allegation. They also meet with the person accused of discrimination.

“We talk one-on-one with the complainant and find out more details than what were on the form. We find out exactly what happened. We go over the circumstances surrounding it: what were you trying to do, what do you believe went wrong, and what looks like the right kind of outcome to you? We get their perspective on it,” said Inman.

At first, the subcommittee attempts to get the parties to come to an informal resolution. If that fails, then the matter moves to a fact-finding hearing, which mirrors a trial.

If it’s determined the local ordinances are violated, Inman said the commission has a few routes for correcting the issue.

“Essentially the purpose of the ordinance is to stop discrimination, such as stopping whatever their losses were and we can award damages,” said Inman.

This year, the HRC has proposed two ordinances to the Kokomo Common Council. One sought to simply change the titles of the HRC’s chairman and vice chairman to be more gender-neutral. The other aimed to fix what could be a serious error in the practices of the commission.

Essentially, the three members of the subcommittee that formed to handle the initial stages of grievances are excluded from participating in a full hearing, should a complaint get to that point. But, the local ordinance requires five members to oversee the fact-finding hearing. But with only seven members on the HRC, it would be impossible to adhere to that portion of the ordinance.

The ordinance Inman proposed would increase the HRC board by two.

“At least as long as I’ve been there, we’ve not gotten to the point where we needed to have a fact-finding hearing,” said Inman. “So it hasn’t been a problem for us so far. But my concern is that we may get to where someone has made an allegation, and there’s probable cause … and unfortunately we have to have a hearing to resolve this, and then we get locked up.”

Just after Inman proposed the ordinances to the council, public meetings were halted due to COVID-19.