Howard, Taylor elementary schools shut down due to COVID-19

Two Howard County elementary schools have canceled in-person instruction due to COVID-19.
Today, Taylor Community School Corporation and Northwestern School Corporation superintendents sent letters to families announcing that both corporation’s elementary schools will be closed to face-to-face instruction due to COVID-19.
Taylor Elementary School closed this morning, while Howard Elementary School will close beginning tomorrow. Both schools plan to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.
According to Eric Hartman, the transportation/safety director at Taylor School Corporation, the shutdown came as a result of a food service worker at the elementary school testing positive for the virus who had subsequent close contacts. Effective this morning, the elementary school only moved to e-learning. According to Hartman, the middle and high schools were unaffected at this time.
“The process of cancelling school is never an easy decision for any reason. Safety of students, families, and staff is always the best decision,” said Superintendent Christopher Smith in a letter sent to Taylor families.
Meanwhile, Howard Elementary School’s closure came as the result of students and staff being exposed to a positive individual. Three staff members in the school have tested positive. The decision to move to distance learning, said Superintendent Kristen Bilkey in a letter to Northwestern families, was due to contact tracing and the number of students and staff required to quarantine.
“Rest assured that all students and staff that were exposed were contacted earlier today, the same day we were informed of the positive test result,” read the letter. “ … Following CDC guidelines, the date of last exposure was either Thursday, October 29 or Friday, October 30, depending upon the situation. Therefore, Howard Elementary School will utilize Distance Learning beginning tomorrow, November 4, and will return to in-person instruction on Monday, November 16.”