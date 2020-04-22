Howard County's COVID-19 total rises to 75

Indiana State Department of Health reported today 75 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, up from yesterday's 71 reported cases.

In the state, there were 341 additional cases reported, putting the state's total at 12,438, and 31 additional newly-reported deaths for a total of 661 Hoosiers who have died from the virus. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box cautioned that Indiana may see a jump in deaths this week, as the state begins including in its count presumptive positive deaths.

Until this point, the state data only included deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Marion County continues to have the most cases (47.2 per 10,000 residents) and deaths, with 4,263 and 214, respectively. Howard County has 9.1 cases per 10,000 residents.

According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 20.7 percent of the state's 3,060 ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 10.5 percent of the state's 3,184 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients.

Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 41.5 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 with 27.7 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus, with 55.8 percent.

In total, 69,470 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 17.9 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 509 residents have been tested.