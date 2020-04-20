Howard County's COVID-19 total rises to 72

Indiana State Department of Health reported today four new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 72.
In addition, 476 new cases were confirmed in Indiana for a total of 11,686 cases of the virus, and seven deaths were newly-reported. Statewide, 64,639 residents have been tested, including 487 in Howard County.
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with 4,052 and 192, respectively.
According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 47.5 percent ICU beds were open, along with 77.6 percent of the state's 3,104 ventilators.
Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 40.4 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 with 20.7 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus, with 56.9 percent.