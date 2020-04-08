Howard County up to 44 COVID-19 cases; Indiana nears 6,000

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today seven new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, bringing the total to 44. Indiana now nears 6,000 cases with 436 new cases reported.
The number of deaths rose to 203, up from the 173 reported yesterday. Deaths have been most prevalent in those ages 80 and older, accounting for 37.9 percent of deaths. That's followed by ages 70 to 79 with 32.5 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus in Indiana (62.6 percent).
Those ages 50 to 59 account for 20 percent of the state's cases of COVID-19, followed by ages 60 to 69 and 40 to 49, both accounting for 17.1 percent of cases. More females have tested positive than males (54.7 percent).
Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths with 2,290 and 58, respectively, including 10 new deaths that were reported today. Lake County trails with 461 cases and 12 deaths. Despite fewer cases, Madison and Hamilton counties have seen a high number of deaths. Hamilton County has 392 cases and 15 deaths, while Madison County has 143 cases and 11 deaths.
Currently, 30,869 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, up from 28,764 yesterday, including 249 people in Howard County.