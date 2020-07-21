Howard County unemployment gradually decreasing as state continues to reopen

As Indiana begins to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Howard County’s unemployment rate, once the highest in the state, has begun a downward trend.

According to a job report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Howard County’s unemployment rate was at 21.8 percent during May, compared to a state high of 33.5 percent during the height of the shutdown. Fayette and Orange counties followed closely behind at 18.6 and 18.5 percent, respectively.

Prior to the shutdown, Howard County had an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent in March and 3.8 percent in February, some of the lowest unemployment rates the county had seen in years.

According to data from the job report, 9,356 residents were unemployed in May, down from 13,652 in April.

Alan Krabbenhoft, the dean of the School of Business at Indiana University Kokomo, predicted a continued downward trend for unemployment rates as businesses continue to reopen.

“I’m anticipating that they continue to make progress,” Krabbenhoft said. “Manufacturing is still the hardest-hit area in our region by a longshot. Food service and then retail are a very distant second and third. The largest percentage of those who were or are unemployed were in the manufacturing sector. With more and more opening of the economy, along the governor’s plan, it wouldn’t surprise me if we see a June unemployment rate down in the 16-, 17-percent ranges.”

But pre-COVID-19 rates of unemployment won’t happen overnight, he said.

“The decreases are going to be gradual but small. I think the next drop will be by 2 or 3 percent,” Krabbenhoft said. “Take us out to the end of 2020, we might be approaching somewhere around a 12-percent rate of unemployment. That’s far away from hovering right at 4 percent in January.”

During and following the shutdown, 200 small businesses in Kokomo received over $1 million in assistance through Kokomo StrongER, a program conceived in early April by the city of Kokomo to assist area businesses during the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Howard County also introduced a small business loan forgiveness program for businesses outside the city limits.

Mayor Tyler Moore believes that through the various programs, Kokomo businesses can continue to operate, and even grow, during a pandemic.

“We’ve been making disbursements through the Kokomo StrongER program, giving them a small splash of funding that the city provided to fill the gaps and shortfalls and assist their PPP loans,” Moore said. “Maybe they experienced a change in their business practices that allowed them to expand virtually or on a smaller scale than before. Our hope is to be optimistic that June numbers will be lower and start to level out to what they were at the beginning of the year come September.”

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman concurred with Moore, citing the Kokomo GM hiring of more than 1,000 employees and the FCA US plants returning employees to work as some of the reasons for the downward trend in the unemployment rate, as well as the loan forgiveness programs.

“We’re looking at about $1.25 million between the city and county, so that helped a lot of businesses in town get through the difficulty of the crisis and maintain employees,” Wyman said. “I think we’re going to see a benefit from a pretty significant part of our workforce going back.”

With Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan for the state, businesses have been able to reopen at half or 75 percent capacity, depending on the type of business. With recent spikes in COVID-19 around the nation, concerns have been raised over regression to earlier stages and a possible second shutdown in the coming months.

When asked about the potential regression of the stages of the state shut down, Moore said he remains optimistic.

“Because of what we’ve done in Kokomo and the state of Indiana by following the governor’s lead, it’s allowed us to keep the curve flattened as much as possible. We’re going to remain optimistic that we won’t go back to where we were in March and April.”