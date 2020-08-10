Howard County tops 900 cases of COVID-19

Howard County now has topped 900 cases of COVID-19, as 33 new cases of the virus have been reported since Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 905 residents have tested positive for the virus. No new deaths have been reported; they remain at 65. The last local death was reported on Aug. 1.

Over the weekend, statewide cases topped 1,000 on both Saturday and Sunday, at 1,036 and 1,048 cases, respectively. Today, another 673 cases were reported and three new deaths. Fourteen deaths were reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Now, 74,992 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,838 have died. Another 206 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Despite cases increasing since late June, deaths have been declining since late April, according to charts from the ISDH.

The Regenstrief Institute also reports that emergency room visits and ICU admissions are down based on seven-day moving averages. While trend data from the Regenstrief Institute for hospitalizations was listed as "inconclusive," ISDH chart data shows that hospitalizations have been increasing since late June when 595 people were hospitalized. As of yesterday, 921 Hoosiers were hospitalized for COVID. At the peak, 1,799 people were hospitalized on April 13.

According to ISDH, 13.5 percent of the state's 2,265 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 38.6 percent are available. Of the state's 2,896 ventilators, 2.8 percent are in use for COVID patients; 82.5 percent are available.

Now, 852,111 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and 1,076,630 tests have been administered. In Howard County, 10,544 people have been tested, up from 9,900 on Friday.

Approximately 75.8 percent of those who have tested positive statewide have recovered, according to the Regenstrief Institute.