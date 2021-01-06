Howard County tops 7,000 cases of COVID

Howard County has topped 7,000 cases of COVID after 164 new cases were added today.

Now, 7,080 residents have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic, amounting to approximately 8.6 percent of the population. In total, 129 residents have died from the virus.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,214 new cases and 80 new deaths. No new deaths were reported in Howard County.

Metrics map

The Indiana State Department of Health today updated its color-coded metrics map that aims to track community spread of the virus. Howard County remained "orange," though a local ordinance designated the county as "red," which brings with it restrictions for that color.

The state map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity score.

Overall score

This week, the number of counties in "red" increased from 45 to 57, while the rest of the counties, including Howard, were "orange." No counties were yellow or blue.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Last week was the first week in six weeks that not all counties scored "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, as three counties -- Jay, LaGrange, and Newton -- were "orange." However, this week, all counties once again were "red."

To score "red," counties must have 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 560, up from 506 last week.

7-day all tests positivity rate

As has been the trend, there was more color on the map in the category of positivity rate. While Howard County remained "orange" for the third week in a row, five counties scored "yellow," down from six last week.

"Yellow" is designated to counties with positivity rates between 5 and 9.9 percent, while "orange" is designated to counties with positivity rates between 10 and 14.9 percent. Howard County's was 13.11 percent, down from 13.28 percent the week before.

Hospitalizations

As of yesterday, 2,782 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID or symptoms of it, down from 2,907 the day before.

Of the state's 2,141 ICU beds, 22.6 percent are available, while 27.4 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,802 ventilators, 70.6 percent are available, while 10.8 percent are in use for COVID patients.