Howard County tops 500 cases of COVID-19

Howard County now has had 501 residents test positive for COVID-19, and 52 residents have died.

The majority of those testing positive in Howard County are age 80 or older, accounting for 19.2 percent of the cases, followed by ages 50 to 59 with 16.8 percent testing positive.

Locally, 83 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, while 121 have visited an emergency department, and 59 have been admitted to an ICU.

The Indiana State Department of Health has demographics for 50 of the 52 local deaths, and of those, 56 percent were age 80 or older. Twenty percent were ages 70 to 79, and 18 percent of the deaths were among people age 60 to 69. Four percent of the deaths were among ages 50 to 59, and two percent were ages 40 to 49.

In Howard County, 4,978 people have been testing for COVID-19.

Statewide, ISDH reported today 331 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths. Now, 42,871 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 2,377 have died. Another 192 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 76 percent of Hoosiers have recovered from the virus, while 18 percent of cases are active. Six percent have died.

The Regenstrief Institute also states that positive tests, emergency department visits, hospital admits, ICU admits, and deaths are all trending downward statewide, as well as in Howard County.

Four counties in the state are seeing an upward trend in positive tests (Lake, La Porte, Hendricks, and Johnson counties), and Lake and Hamilton counties are seeing an upward trend in emergency department visits. Marion County is the only county showing an upward trend in hospital admits. No counties are showing trending increases in ICU admissions or deaths.