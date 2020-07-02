Howard County Sports Hall of Fame postpones all activities until 2021

The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame announced that it will postpone all activities until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hall of Fame usually selects a new class during a selection meeting in July, followed by an induction ceremony and banquet in October.
“Given the uncertainty of this crisis, we believe it is prudent to suspend and postpone any activities until 2021,” said Hall of Fame president Steve Geiselman. “The board decided to cancel this year’s events with the assurance that we will select a new class in 2021.”
The annual event, held the last Saturday in October, draws between 250 and 300 attendees.
“We can’t commit to an event that size under the current circumstances,” Geiselman said. “It wouldn’t be fair to new inductees if we were not able to have a ceremony in the Fall.”
The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame was founded with the goal of recognizing the rich history of athletics in Kokomo and the surrounding community. Since the first class was inducted in 2003, over 110 men and women have been enshrined into its hallowed halls. The plaques for each inductee can be found at the Kokomo Event & Conference Center.